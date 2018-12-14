Karen Sargsyan appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Murad Petrosyan has been relieved from the position of Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large upon his own request, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Karen Sargsyan was appointed Artsakh Republic President’s representative at large.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan