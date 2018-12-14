Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

UPDATED: Artsakh has new defense chief


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Major General Karen Abrahamyan to serve as the country’s new Minister of Defense – Commander of the Defense Army, replacing Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan (pictured above), Sahakyan’s office said.

Abrahamyan was the Chief of the General Staff and deputy commander of the N 19916 military base prior to being appointed.

Colonel Jalal Harutyunyan has been named as the replacement for Abrahamyan’s previous position.

UPDATES:

13:43 - Mnatsakanyan appointed head of emergency situations service 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




