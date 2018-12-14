Armenia’s Central Bank forecasts nearly 5% economic growth for 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. According to the assessments of the Central Bank of Armenia, the economic growth of 2018 is quite high, within 5%, CBA deputy president Nerses Yeritsyan said during the Fitch Ratings annual conference in Yerevan on December 14, reports Armenpress.

“The economic growth is quite high, within 5% according to our estimations, and more than 6.5% economic growth as of the last quarter. We are also discussing the opportunities for potential growth in the long-term estimations. We see this potential within the frames of 5% if we make a base assessment”, he said.

He added that if they accept the structural reforms released by the government’s program as a base, higher economic growth can be expected. Nevertheless, the CBA predictions in the medium term are within the frames of 5%. Nerses Yeritsyan said this will accelerate within several years.

The CBA deputy president said they reach the main goals of economic and monetary-loan policy during 2018, but they can make assessments after the year is over.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan