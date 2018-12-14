Acting minister Arshakyan holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan on December 14 received head of the Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Armenia Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Dimitri Gvindadze introduced the Bank’s activity principles and the volumes of investments made in Armenia so far. He said they are ready to provide greater funds for the implementation of new and viable programs.

The officials discussed the opportunities to expand the cooperation with the Bank in the fields of high technologies, communication, telecommunications, infrastructures and road construction. They specifically attached importance to the construction of North-South transportation corridor. It was stated that this project has a strategic significance for Armenia and is under the government’s spotlight.

Acting minister Arshakyan said the construction of the highway will enable to ensure access to the European countries via a short road, through the Middle East and the Black Sea basin. He also expressed hope that the EBRD will have its contribution to this important project.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan