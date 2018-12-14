Human Rights Defender visits jailed ex-president Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has had a private meeting with Robert Kocharyan, the former President of Armenia currently under arrest prending trial.

Tatoyan told reporters that he visited the 2nd President of Armenia the next day of his arrest.

“We discussed all issues concerning the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Defender. We have prepared respective inquiries relating the issues that have been raised during the private conversation,” he said.

Asked what Kocharyan has complained about, Tatoyan declined to comment, mentioning that he is bound to maintain confidentiality at this stage.

“We are also in contact with the attorneys. I would like to emphasize one important thing, for me, the Human Rights Defender, the crime that the person is accused of doesn’t matter, I am obliged to fulfill my functions. I am not working for be popular with someone, I am doing my job”, he said.

He did however note that Kocharyan has not complained of the attitude of officers in jail.

The 2nd President of Armenia spent two weeks in jail in summer, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities by walking to the Yerevan jail.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead during his final days as president. He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan