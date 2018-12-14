Chinese researchers discuss possibility of combining Armenia’s North-South project with One Belt One Road

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Vazgen Petrosyan, acting director of the Transportation Projects Implementation Organization SNCO, and consultant for the North-South Road Corridor Investment Project of the organization Mher Sahakyan has held a meeting with researchers of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The One Belt One Road initiative of China was discussed, and the possibility of Armenia’s joining the project

The researchers said that China prioritizes development of relations with post-Soviet countries.

They said they will submit their recommendations to the Chinese government.

A Chinese contractor is currently carrying out the construction of the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor project.

Petrosyan expressed hope that other Chinese companies will also be interested to get involved.

