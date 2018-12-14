Yerevan New Year Tree lighting ceremony to be held on December 21
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The New Year Tree lighting ceremony will be held on December 21 in Yerevan’s Republic Square, Hakob Karapetyan, spokesperson of the Yerevan Mayor, told Armenpress.
He informed that the ceremony will be attended by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.
This year there will be a new Christmas Tree in the Republic Square. The preparation works started in early December. The height of the tree will be 37 meters.
It will be made of top quality artificial branches.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
