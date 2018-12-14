U.S. Senate passes resolution blaming MBS for Khashoggi murder

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The US Senate has unanimously passed a resolution calling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, responsible for the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi’s brutal murder in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul had caused global outcry. The journalist was dismembered.

US senators demand Saudi Arabia to “ensure appropriate accountability” in this case.

Before this resolution was adopted, the Senate passed another motion calling on the United States to stop any kind of aid to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen.

A week ago, CIA Director Gina Haspel met with senators to brief them on available intelligence over the journalist’s death.

Saudi Arabia has denied that the crown prince had any prior knowledge on the murder.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan