EU summit rules out renegotiation of Brexit deal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The resumption of talks on an agreement of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) is impossible, but Brussels is set to establish close relations with London after the process is completed, says the final EU summit statement on Brexit, TASS reported.

“The Union stands by this agreement and intends to proceed with its ratification. It is not open for renegotiation”, the statement reads.

EU leaders also stressed that the Irish border Brexit backstop will remain in the agreement “as an insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland and ensure the integrity of the Single Market”.

The European council also reiterated its call for “work on preparedness at all levels for the consequences of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal to be intensified, taking into account all possible outcomes”. This provision hints that the European Union would maintain its preparations for Brexit under all scenarios, including the no-deal withdrawal.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May left the EU summit without making any comment.