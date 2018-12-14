Strasbourg shooter killed by police in firefight

YEREVAN, DECEBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The man suspected of killing at least three people and wounding 13 others at Strasbourg's famed Christmas market has been killed by French police, following a shoot-out not far from the scene of Tuesday's attack, CNN reported.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, was shot dead on Thursday evening, two days after he fled the scene of the shooting.

A massive manhunt was launched, involving hundreds of officers, special units and air support.

On Thursday, Strasbourg police said the death toll from the attack had risen to three, after one person succumbed to their injuries. Five people remain in serious condition with eight others suffering light injures.

Earlier on December 12 Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries declared a day of mourning in the city.

The shooting took place in one of the oldest and biggest Christmas markets of the French city.

The suspected gunman engaged police with an automatic firearm in a shootout before fleeing the scene.

Shortly afterwards investigators began treating the shooting as a terror attack.

Strasbourg was put on lockdown after the shooting.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said police recognized a man who looked like Chekatt walking on the street in Strasbourg's Neudorf district on Thursday night and approached him. He opened fire on officers when they tried to question him, he said.

Police returned fire and killed the gunman.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan