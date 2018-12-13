U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approves nomination of Lynne Tracy as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations just approved the nominations of Lynne Tracy as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia and Earle Litzenberger as U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The decision comes after a delay of the Azerbaijan nominee, supported by the ANCA, to allow Senators to seek greater clarity on U.S. National Security Advisor Bolton's reckless proposal to sell U.S. arms to Azerbaijan.

The ANCA looks forward to Ambassador-Designate Tracy's timely approval by the Senate and the start of her service in Armenia, where she is well positioned to upgrade U.S.-Armenia strategic relations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan