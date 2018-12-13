Russia wants fair and mutually acceptable settlement of NK conflict – Lavrov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia will spare no efforts to contribute to the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Russian foreign ministry, foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said in a meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“We want to foster the direct communication between Yerevan and Baku for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I know that you have met with the Armenian Prime Minister”, Lavrov said.

He noted that Russia wants a fair and mutually acceptable settlement of the conflict. “Russia, with its internal capacities, as well as a member of Russia, USA, France trio of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, will spare no efforts to contribute to the settlement of the conflict”, Lavrov said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan