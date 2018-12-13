Georgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on impressive victory of “My step” bloc

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Georgian PM congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on holding the early parliamentary elections in Armenia at a high level and the impressive victory of “My step” bloc.

Mamuka Bakhtadze wished success to Nikol Pashinyan and the Government of Armenia in their future activities and the projects aimed at the economic development of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinytan thanked the Georgian PM for the congratulation and expressed confidence that the Governments of Armenia and Georgia will continue the effective cooperation for the benefit of the development of the two friendly countries and the welfare of their peoples.

