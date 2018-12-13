Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18
YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 485.23 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 551.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.11 drams to 614.16 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 11.43 drams to 19434.33 drams. Silver price up by 0.29 drams to 228.63 drams. Platinum price up by 65.18 drams to 12324.4 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:40 Court verdict over ex-Secretary of Security Council's arrest motion to be delivered December 14
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18
- 17:36 Asian Stocks - 13-12-18
- 17:27 Situation in Armenia is safe, under control – police respond to U.S. embassy travel alert
- 17:20 No Armenians among victims of Turkey train crash – preliminary reports
- 17:00 “Wherever I’ll be, I’ll continue bearing same responsibility” – education minister on possible tenure in parliament
- 16:32 Armenia, Iran seek closer healthcare cooperation
- 15:56 President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan
- 15:53 Government approves decision to partially compensate tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students
- 15:32 Number of prisoners drops to unprecedented low in Armenia
- 14:53 Former Secretary of Security Council will obstruct justice if not arrested, argue investigators
- 14:50 Zakharova sees great potential for development of Armenian-Russian relations
- 14:36 EU to provide 8 mln Euros through ‘Strengthening Democracy in Armenia’ program
- 14:26 EU to provide 26,000,000 Euros for development of innovations in Armenia
- 14:22 Inmates in unsuccessful prison break charged for aggravated assault
- 14:22 Yerevan to have new regional landfill
- 13:48 Government to provide funds for treatment of soldier in France
- 13:14 Pashinyan delivers hardline stance regarding optimization of bureaucratic issues
- 13:06 Minister rules out Russian gas tariff increase
- 12:45 Armenia parliamentary election held in line with democratic standards – Poland
- 12:34 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Kazakhstan
- 12:32 EU to provide 7.5 mln Euros to Armenia to carry out key economic reforms
- 12:30 Russian FM to meet with Azerbaijani president, foreign minister in Baku
- 12:25 Russia set for constructive dialogue with new Armenian parliament, government - Zakharova
- 12:17 Higher court overrules arrest verdict for ex-chief investigator in March 1 case
- 12:11 Government to provide partial tuition fee compensations for distinguished students and former military
- 11:51 Armenian foreign ministry official to participate in BSEC ministerial session in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 11:42 Pashinyan announces reduction of student loan interest rates
- 11:28 Promotion of investments, development of Army, poverty reduction: Pashinyan outlines government’s upcoming actions
- 11:20 Former chief bodyguard of ex-president to remain under arrest, court rules
- 11:16 Ex-Secretary of Security Council denies wrongdoing amid multiple criminal charges
- 10:59 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets Swiss-Armenian community representatives in Geneva
- 10:50 Armenian justice ministry continues prison healthcare reforms
- 10:42 Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
- 10:01 Residents of small village in Armenia’s north-west wake up to spectacular 30cm snow
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1688 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1467 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1417 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1387 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
12:06, 12.06.2018
Viewed 1376 times 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll