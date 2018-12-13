Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18

YEREVAN, 13 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 485.23 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 551.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.11 drams to 614.16 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 11.43 drams to 19434.33 drams. Silver price up by 0.29 drams to 228.63 drams. Platinum price up by 65.18 drams to 12324.4 drams.