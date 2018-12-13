Situation in Armenia is safe, under control – police respond to U.S. embassy travel alert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has issued a security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during the approaching holiday seasons. In this regard, the national police of Armenia has responded with a clarification, emphasizing that the crime situation in the country is not concerning, and that the country is safe for both Armenian citizens and tourists, and the situation is under the constant supervision and control of law enforcement.

“We are informing that numerous international organizations have assessed Armenia and capital Yerevan as safe and police and other law enforcement agencies have all opportunities and measures and are doing their utmost for reaffirming this assessment and fully maintaining public safety, while especially during holiday seasons the police enter a mandatory heightened service,” police said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan