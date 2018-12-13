Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

No Armenians among victims of Turkey train crash – preliminary reports


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians or citizens of Armenia among the people injured in a train crash in Ankara, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

TASS reported the train, en route from Ankara to Konya, crashed into a maintenance locomotive when approaching the Marsandiz station.

According to preliminary reports, 9 people have been killed and 46 were injured in the crash. Three of the injured are in serious condition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    





