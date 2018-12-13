No Armenians among victims of Turkey train crash – preliminary reports
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians or citizens of Armenia among the people injured in a train crash in Ankara, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
TASS reported the train, en route from Ankara to Konya, crashed into a maintenance locomotive when approaching the Marsandiz station.
According to preliminary reports, 9 people have been killed and 46 were injured in the crash. Three of the injured are in serious condition.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:40 Court verdict over ex-Secretary of Security Council's arrest motion to be delivered December 14
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-12-18
- 17:36 Asian Stocks - 13-12-18
- 17:27 Situation in Armenia is safe, under control – police respond to U.S. embassy travel alert
- 17:20 No Armenians among victims of Turkey train crash – preliminary reports
- 17:00 “Wherever I’ll be, I’ll continue bearing same responsibility” – education minister on possible tenure in parliament
- 16:32 Armenia, Iran seek closer healthcare cooperation
- 15:56 President of Artsakh, Armenian PM hold meeting in Yerevan
- 15:53 Government approves decision to partially compensate tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students
- 15:32 Number of prisoners drops to unprecedented low in Armenia
- 14:53 Former Secretary of Security Council will obstruct justice if not arrested, argue investigators
- 14:50 Zakharova sees great potential for development of Armenian-Russian relations
- 14:36 EU to provide 8 mln Euros through ‘Strengthening Democracy in Armenia’ program
- 14:26 EU to provide 26,000,000 Euros for development of innovations in Armenia
- 14:22 Inmates in unsuccessful prison break charged for aggravated assault
- 14:22 Yerevan to have new regional landfill
- 13:48 Government to provide funds for treatment of soldier in France
- 13:14 Pashinyan delivers hardline stance regarding optimization of bureaucratic issues
- 13:06 Minister rules out Russian gas tariff increase
- 12:45 Armenia parliamentary election held in line with democratic standards – Poland
- 12:34 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Kazakhstan
- 12:32 EU to provide 7.5 mln Euros to Armenia to carry out key economic reforms
- 12:30 Russian FM to meet with Azerbaijani president, foreign minister in Baku
- 12:25 Russia set for constructive dialogue with new Armenian parliament, government - Zakharova
- 12:17 Higher court overrules arrest verdict for ex-chief investigator in March 1 case
- 12:11 Government to provide partial tuition fee compensations for distinguished students and former military
- 11:51 Armenian foreign ministry official to participate in BSEC ministerial session in Baku, Azerbaijan
- 11:42 Pashinyan announces reduction of student loan interest rates
- 11:28 Promotion of investments, development of Army, poverty reduction: Pashinyan outlines government’s upcoming actions
- 11:20 Former chief bodyguard of ex-president to remain under arrest, court rules
- 11:16 Ex-Secretary of Security Council denies wrongdoing amid multiple criminal charges
- 10:59 Acting PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan meets Swiss-Armenian community representatives in Geneva
- 10:50 Armenian justice ministry continues prison healthcare reforms
- 10:42 Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
- 10:01 Residents of small village in Armenia’s north-west wake up to spectacular 30cm snow
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1688 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1467 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1417 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1387 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
12:06, 12.06.2018
Viewed 1376 times 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll