Armenia, Iran seek closer healthcare cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan has led a delegation to Iran to participate in the joint Armenian-Iranian working group meeting in Tehran, the ministry said.

The Armenian healthcare delegation met with four deputies of Iran’s healthcare minister during the visit.

A broad range of issues concerning funding of the healthcare system, organization of medical services, circulation of medication, pharmaceuticals, imports and registration of equipment, exchange of experience and knowledge and others were discussed.

The parties reached agreements over further development of bilateral cooperation.

The delegation also visited the leading pharmaceutical factory in Tehran, and a cardiology center.

A protocol defining the agreements and timeframe of further actions was signed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan