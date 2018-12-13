Government approves decision to partially compensate tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the decision on providing 13 million 762.6 thousand AMD to the Diaspora ministry to cover the tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students for 2018-2019 academic year, reports Armenpress.

293 Syrian-Armenian students need compensation of tuition fees in 2018. According to the explanation, 50% of the tuition fee of 246 Syrian-Armenian students is paid by the student, 50% by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the St. Sarkis Charity Fund of London. The tuition fees of the remaining 47 Syrian-Armenian students are paid by the student (50%) and from the state budget (50%), which comprises 13,762.6 thousand AMD.

