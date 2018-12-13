Inmates in unsuccessful prison break charged for aggravated assault

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The two inmates of a Yerevan prison who unsuccessfully attempted a Shawshank Redemption-style escape have been charged with aggravated assault and attempted prison break, the investigative committee said.

On December 6, two inmates aged 23 and 33 at the Nubarashen Correctional Facility in Armenia attempted a prison break and got pretty close to their goal.

The prisoners have scratched and dug the concrete wall of their cell with some kind of a self made tool and made their way out to the secure perimeter zone of the facility.

Then, taking advantage of the foggy weather conditions and low visibility, the inmates succeded in overcoming the first line of barbed wire and got into a checkpoint zone, and even overcome an electric fence by using their clothes, but, the alarm system went off immediately.

Guards arrived at the scene shortly only to be faced with violent confrontation.

The armed officers ordered the inmates to stand down and warned that they are entitled to open fire.

But one of the inmates attacked the guard and threatened him with the self-made tool. The guards however were able to subdue the inmate and overcome his resistance and prevented the prison break.

No shots were fired, according to the press release investigative committee.

Detectives later recovered the tool that the inmate used: turned out it was actually a dummy gun made out of bread dough and painted in black. The tools used by the inmates to break out of their cells were two metal bars, 1 kitchen knife, as well as a piece of cardboard used to cover up the hole in the wall.

A backpack containing a coat, duct tape and a cell phone was recovered nearby.

Blood was discovered at the barbed wires.

An investigation is underway.

