Government to provide funds for treatment of soldier in France
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The government will provide 1 million 303.6 thousand AMD to the defense ministry to carry out the treatment of soldier Ruzvelt Torosyan in France, reports Armenpress.
The soldier received gunshot wound while fulfilling his duties during the military service.
The funds will be provided from the government’s reserve fund.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
