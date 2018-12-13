Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Government to provide funds for treatment of soldier in France


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The government will provide 1 million 303.6 thousand AMD to the defense ministry to carry out the treatment of soldier Ruzvelt Torosyan in France, reports Armenpress.

The soldier received gunshot wound while fulfilling his duties during the military service.

The funds will be provided from the government’s reserve fund.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration