Armenia parliamentary election held in line with democratic standards – Poland

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 parliamentary election in Armenia was held in conformity with democratic standards, the Embassy of Poland in Yerevan said in a statement.

The embassy stressed that this has also been affirmed by OSCE observers, as well as a number of EU and NATO country governments.

The Polish embassy said that voters affirmed that they approve the significant political changes in Armenia that took place in April and May as result of the velvet revolution.

“The Government of Poland highly values the development of bilateral relations with the Republic of Armenia and will seek to boost cooperation with the new government that will be formed after the convocation of the newly elected parliament,” the embassy said.

“We are ready to cooperate with Armenia in the direction of democratic reforms and modernization of the country,” the statement said.

It also noted that the Polish government understands the need for intensifying the Armenian-Polish cooperation in the process of bringing Armenia closer to legal standards of the EU.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan