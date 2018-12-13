EU to provide 7.5 mln Euros to Armenia to carry out key economic reforms

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Union are going to sign a financial agreement ‘Technical Cooperation Tool with Armenia’, reports Armenpress.

The decision on signing the respective agreement was approved during today’s Cabinet session.

The agreement aims at providing support to Armenia in a number of fields in the key economic reforms. It also aims at providing technical support in the fields of economic governance, attraction of public and private investments, business and investment climate, trade and market opportunities, communication and energy.

The agreement is funded from the EU budget within the frames of the European Neighborhood Instrument. The total cost of the program is 7.5 million Euros.

The implementation of the program will last 66 months.

