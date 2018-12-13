Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 December

Russian FM to meet with Azerbaijani president, foreign minister in Baku


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will have a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku, December 13-14, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She said that the sides will discuss “key aspects of bilateral partnership and the regional and international agenda,” according to RIA Novosti.

