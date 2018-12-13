Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan on December 12 presented his credentials to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Nazarbayev touched upon the development of the relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia, stating that the trade turnover increased by 68% during 2018.

Following the ceremony Ambassador Ghalachyan delivered statement for the media, highlighting the potential to further develop the Armenian-Kazakh friendly relations, as well as further strengthen the bilateral cooperation within the frames of a number of regional and international organizations, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAQEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Earlier the Armenian Ambassador presented the copy of his credentials to the Kazakh deputy foreign minister Galymzhan Koyshybayev. During the meeting the officials emphasized the need to boost opportunities for bilateral economic relations and eliminate existing barriers on this path.

