Government to provide partial tuition fee compensations for distinguished students and former military

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The government will allocate 50,000,000 drams to the ministry of education and science for partial compensations of tuition fees for students.

Beneficiaries are 112 distinguished parent students, as well as 649 students who are former military and are veterans of the 2016 April War.

Caretaker minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan introduced the bill during today’s Cabinet meeting.

According to preliminary estimates the tuition fees of 761 students at 23 universities and higher educational institutions will be cut 20%.

50,000,000 will be provided to the Armenian Youth Fund, while the remainder will be covered by the fund itself.

Another 17,000,000 drams will be provided for acquiring licenses for 4 seasons for 2019 for the What Where When TV program.

