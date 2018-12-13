Armenian foreign ministry official to participate in BSEC ministerial session in Baku, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in the upcoming Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministerial council sitting in Baku, Azerbaijan, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Ashot Kocharyan, Director of the Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Cooperation department of the foreign ministry will represent Armenia at the session,” Naghdalyan said.

The session will take place December 14th.

