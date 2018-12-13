Pashinyan announces reduction of student loan interest rates

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is working with the Central Bank on reducing the interest rates of student loans, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

“Currently we are working with the Central Bank aimed at decreasing the student loan interest rates. There is a proposal from the CBA which I have sent to the finance ministry. I hope that this will be a significant assistance, but in general we need to look for mechanisms which will not create any threat for distinguished students for their future studies, but they must really be students with high performance, which will also give an impetus to form higher demand for education”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan