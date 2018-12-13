Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a legislation adopted by Congress on direct American assistance to Christians, Yazidis and other minorities in the Middle East.

“This bill continues my administration’s efforts to direct U.S. assistance toward persecuted communities,” Trump said at the signing ceremony at the White House Oval Office on December 11.

According to the Voice of America, Archbishop Viken Aykazyan from the Armenian Apostolich Church was also in attendance of the ceremony.

“Those who are refugees must also benefit from this aid,” the archbishop said.

During conversations before the signing ceremony, a State Department representative emphasized Armenia’s contribution in accepting Christian refugees from the Middle East.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton was especially impressed from his recent trip to Armenia.

According to the Archbishop, he and President Trump had a chance to speak at the event.

“When I said I am Armenian, he said, oh, Armenians are a very smart and diligent people,” the archbishop told the Voice of America.

