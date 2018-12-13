Residents of small village in Armenia’s north-west wake up to spectacular 30cm snow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Residents of Amasia, a small rural village in Armenia’s Shirak Province, woke up today to find the entire village covered in mesmerizing whiteness.

Gagik Surenyan, Director of the Meteorology Center at the Hydromet Service (Ministry of Emergency Situations), shared photos from the village on his Facebook account.

“Amasia – today morning. The height of the snow cover reaches 30cm,” he said.

