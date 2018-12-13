Pilot rescued after Hawker Hunter military jet crashes off Hawaii

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Hawker Hunter plane crashed off the coast of Honolulu during a military exercise on December 12, Associated Press reported.

Hawaii Air National Guard civilian contractor was in serious condition after the crash. The pilot ejected safely from the plane and was hospitalized.

The pilot had been participating in a military exercise called Sentry Aloha, which was temporarily suspended after the crash. The exercise will resume Thursday morning.

The Hawaii Air National Guard was hosting the exercise, which involved about 800 personnel and 30 aircraft from nine states.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the military said.