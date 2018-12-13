1 injured in filling station explosion
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. An explosion at a gas filling station (CNG) on the Ashtarak highway has injured a 65 year-old person, authorities said.
The Ministry of Emergency Situation said the incident took place Wednesday evening. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been hospitalized with various degree injuries.
The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
