May survives no confidence vote

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote by Conservative MPs that would have ended her leadership of party and country.

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally that reflected the discontent within the party over her handling of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Brexit, however, still remains her government’s main challenge.

Speaking in Downing Street after the vote, Mrs May vowed to deliver the Brexit "people voted for" but said she had listened to the concerns of MPs who voted against her, BBC reported.

"I have heard what the House of Commons said about the Northern Ireland backstop and, when I go to the European council tomorrow, I will be seeking legal and political assurances that will assuage the concerns that members of parliament have on that issue," she said before heading to Brussels.

