‘Follow official reports’ – Artsakh presidential spox on rumors about high-ranking sackings

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Follow official press releases, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Davit Babayan told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment on online rumors about high-ranking dismissals within the country’s administration system.

“I advice to be guided by official reports. Open our official website and see if there is such a thing or not,” Babayan said when asked to comment on rumors claiming that Artsakh’s Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and other high ranking officials have been sacked.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan