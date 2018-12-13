LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1957.50, copper price stood at $6156.00, lead price stood at $1982.00, nickel price stood at $10875.00, tin price stood at $18985.00, zinc price stood at $2604.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.