LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1957.50, copper price stood at $6156.00, lead price stood at $1982.00, nickel price stood at $10875.00, tin price stood at $18985.00, zinc price stood at $2604.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:01 Residents of small village in Armenia’s north-west wake up to spectacular 30cm snow
- 09:59 Roads mainly passable in Armenia
- 09:58 Pilot rescued after Hawker Hunter military jet crashes off Hawaii
- 09:54 1 injured in filling station explosion
- 09:48 May survives no confidence vote
- 09:46 ‘Follow official reports’ – Artsakh presidential spox on rumors about high-ranking sackings
- 09:01 European Stocks - 12-12-18
- 09:00 US stocks up - 12-12-18
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-12-18
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-12-18
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 12-12-18
- 12.12-20:56 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12.12-20:45 No Armenians among Strasbourg incident victims – preliminary data
- 12.12-20:10 UK expects close cooperation with Armenian Government and National Assembly - Alan Duncan
- 12.12-18:35 Turkey plans new military operations in Syria
- 12.12-17:28 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-12-18
- 12.12-17:27 Asian Stocks - 12-12-18
- 12.12-17:23 The best children's book fair to be donated to jubilees of "Armenpress", Khnko-Aper Library and "Edit Print"
- 12.12-17:09 France’s Veolia considers transforming Armenia representation into Caucasus, Central Asia headquarters
- 12.12-16:13 China National Petroleum Corp suspends investments in Iran’s South Pars
- 12.12-15:21 Political scientist says legitimacy of parliamentary elections was very high
- 12.12-15:18 Jailed ex-security official willing to donate $6,000,000 to state despite denying wrongdoing
- 12.12-15:13 Facebook top choice for online campaigning among Armenian politicians, argues media expert
- 12.12-15:02 Road condition update: Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 12.12-14:40 Court extends pre-trial arrest of MP Manvel Grigoryan for another two months
- 12.12-14:38 Former deputy prime minister faces multiple criminal charges
- 12.12-13:55 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and Canadian Museum for Human Rights to cooperate
- 12.12-13:27 Yerevan Zoo animal found dead OUTSIDE park limits, management speculates foul play
- 12.12-13:10 Pashinyan personally visits town school with ongoing students strike
- 12.12-12:37 SIS seeks arrest of former Secretary of Security Council Armen Gevorgyan
- 12.12-12:35 Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem congratulates Pashinyan on election victory
- 12.12-12:15 Civil Contract party discusses candidates for Speaker, Vice Speaker
- 12.12-12:00 Martin Eurnekian is the new Chair of ACI World Governing Board
- 12.12-11:35 Court denies bail for ex-security official Vachagan Ghazaryan
- 12.12-11:22 Iran welcomes snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, hopes for expanding bilateral ties
17:24, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1650 times Ex-president’s nephew discovered in Prague
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1436 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
16:52, 12.07.2018
Viewed 1357 times Pashinyan demands explanation from President of Belarus for disclosing content of CSTO closed-format session
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1352 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
12:06, 12.06.2018
Viewed 1345 times 69.4% of voters say will vote in favor of My Step alliance during upcoming elections – GALLUP poll