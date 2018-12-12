Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-12-18

YEREVAN, 12 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 485.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.51 drams to 549.84 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.37 drams to 608.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.19 drams to 19422.9 drams. Silver price up by 1.64 drams to 228.34 drams. Platinum price down by 4.04 drams to 12259.22 drams.