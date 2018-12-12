YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Book fair for children and youngsters will be opened at Khnko Aper Children's Library on December 14. It’s dedicated to the 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS news agency, 85th anniversary of Khnko-Aper Library and 25th anniversary of "Edit Print" publishing house.

Director of Khnko Aper Children's Library Ruzan Tonoyan told in a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall that their library often organizes events aimed at deepening children’s love towards books and reading.

Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan told that ARMENPRESS has always supported popularization of book reading. He assured that the news agency run by him is always ready to support similar events.

“It’s already 5 years we carry out “Yerevan Bestseller” project”, he said.

Aram Ananyan informed that the jubilee events of AARMENPRESS will continue. An exhibition, cancelation of stamp, and a media forum are planned.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan