Political scientist says legitimacy of parliamentary elections was very high

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The December 9 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia were much better than the previous ones, political scientist Stepan Grigoryan told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“These elections were more transparent and free. The parties were able to hold both meetings and rallies, and the election campaign was covered quite well. I think the legitimacy of these elections was very high”, he said.

The political scientist said the fact that My Step alliance would receive most of the votes was expected, adding that only in this case it will be clear how the government is working.

“It was not normal when the Prime Minister had no majority in the Parliament. But now he received that majority. This is in accordance with the logic of parliamentary systems. Let’s not forget that now we are in the parliamentary system, and this system demands that the PM must have a majority in the Parliament”, he added.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

The Central Electoral Commission released the preliminary results:

-The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) received 4.7% or 59068 votes

-Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic party received 0.68% or 8533 votes

-The ARF received 3.89% or 48822 votes

-My Step Alliance received 70.44% or 884849 votes

-Bright Armenia party got 6.37% or 80049 votes

-Christian-Democratic Rebirth party received 0.51% or 6460 votes

-National Progress party received 0.33% or 4122 votes

-We alliance – 2% or 25174 votes

-Rule of Law party – 0.99% or 12390 votes

-Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party – 1.82% or 22868 votes

-Prosperous Armenia party – 8.27% or 103837 votes

Reported by Karen Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan