Facebook top choice for online campaigning among Armenian politicians, argues media expert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. New political forces have emphasized online promotion to deliver campaigning messages to potential voters.

Media expert Samvel Martirosyan argues that political forces have used unprecedented amount of resources for online campaigning.

“By observing the informational arena we must bear in mind that a very short period of time was given for campaigning, but on the other hand the campaigning had begun since April,” he said, referring to the period when the Armenian revolution started gaining momentum.

“In this context newly-formed forces were in more difficult positions since they had an issue of becoming known among the society. This is why participating forces put the main emphasis on online promotion. Great resources were spent for this,” he said.

Martirosyan argues that Facebook was the main arena for online campaigning. He said that ads were also placed in Google’s advertisement system.

“Most [resources] were spent of Facebook because this website continues being a political tool. As a result of ads of hundreds of district candidates for parliament the cost of advertisement in Facebook grew nearly 50% within days,” he said.

Martirosyan says many people tired from politics simply switched to Instagram during those days.

