Road condition update: Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Embassy to Georgia told the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on December 12, as of 14:30, the Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars is closed for all types of vehicles due to bad weather conditions, the ministry told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
