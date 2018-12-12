Former deputy prime minister faces multiple criminal charges

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service has pressed additional charges against Armen Gevorgyan, the former Secretary of Security Council of Armenia.

The three additional charges are assisting the breach of constitutional order, bribery and illicit appropriation of property, according to his lawyer Erik Alexanyan.

Gevorgyan, a former deputy prime minister, was initially charged with obstruction of justice.

The Special Investigative Service has filed a motion to court requesting the arrest of former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan.

The accusations against Gevorgyan, however, concern the time period in his capacity as Secretary of Security Council (2007-2008).

The court hearing was held today, but the session was adjourned and scheduled for tomorrow 10:30.

The closed-door session was presided over by judge Arman Hovhannisyan.

Gevorgyan is charged in the ongoing March 1 investigation concerning the 2008 post-election deadly unrest. In 2008, he served as Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

The charges pressed against Gevorgyan are based on information leaked by WikiLeaks. In 2008, when Serzh Sargsyan was elected president, his oppositionists had disputed the outcome of the vote to the Constitutional Court. According to the SIS, an investigation has revealed that Gevorgyan, and another official, abused power and pressured a judge at the Constitutional Court.

Gevorgyan was charged with obstruction of justice and was confined to the country limits with a signature bond.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan