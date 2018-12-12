Yerevan Zoo animal found dead OUTSIDE park limits, management speculates foul play

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. One of the Bezoar ibexes of the Yerevan Zoo has been found dead outside the zoo’s limits.

According to the Yerevan Zoo, the animal was discovered dead on Monday.

“A comprehensive probe will determine the reason how the animal escaped the territory and its death,” the Yerevan Zoo said. The wild goat was born in 2013 in the zoo.

The zoo also speculated that the death of the animal might somehow be connected with the latest interview of its director to irates.am, an online media outlet.

“However, it is a fact that the recent developments around the Zoo continue, and it is impossible to not notice consistency and a struggle to achieve a desired goal in it,” the zoo said in a press release.

The zoo called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

