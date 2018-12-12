Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem congratulates Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian sent a congratulatory letter to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on victory of My Step alliance in the recent snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“The Armenian people gave their trust vote to you in this free and democratically-organized election and put the heavy responsibility to govern the Republic of Armenia in the next five years on you. We pray that God grants you wisdom and patience so that you can overcome the security, economic challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh and ensure dignified and prosperous life for our people”, reads the letter.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Based on the preliminary results, 3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan