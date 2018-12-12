Martin Eurnekian is the new Chair of ACI World Governing Board

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Airports Council International (ACI) World has announced that Martin Eurnekian is the new Chair of the ACI World Governing Board, Armenpress reports citing the ACI website.

“I would like to welcome Martin Eurnekian as ACI World’s new Chair”, said ACI World Director General Angela Gittens. “Martin is a prominent and successful figure in the industry and an active member of ACI Latin America-Caribbean for more than a decade and President since 2016 so brings enormous experience to his role as Chair”.

Mr. Eurnekian has more than 17 years’ experience in managing diverse businesses in seven different countries, primarily in Latin America as well as in Europe.

“I am honored to be named as Chair of the ACI World Governing Board”, Martin Eurnekian said. “It is a critical time for the aviation industry, and especially airports, as we come together to meet the growing global demand for air services and deliver the social and economic benefits this growth will bring to the communities we serve. I look forward to working with the Board, our members, partners, and stakeholders to continue to advocate for the interests of airports around the world as we pursue sustainable growth over the long term”.

Mr. Eurnekian is the CEO of Corporación América Airports and President of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 and just ended his term as President of the ACI Latin America-Caribbean Region.