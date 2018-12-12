Iran welcomes snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, hopes for expanding bilateral ties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi welcomed the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, expressing hope that the bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran will further deepen, Mehr news agency reported.

Ghasemi welcomed the recent successful parliamentary elections in Armenia, describing it as a trend of democratic changes in the neighboring country.

He expressed hope that the Armenian-Iranian relations will further expand after the formation of the new Cabinet in Armenia. He noted that the relations with neighbors have a special place in Iran’s foreign policy as they have a decisive effect on stability, prosperity and security of all the countries in the region.

Ghasemi stressed the geographical proximity has established deep cultural and historical ties between Iran and all its neighbors, to which Iran attaches great importance.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan