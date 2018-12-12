Armenia, Green Climate Fund sign the Main agreement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan and Executive Director ad interim of the Green Climate Fund Javier Manzanares signed the bilateral Main agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the GCF, the ministry told Armenpress.

The signing ceremony was held in the Polish city of Katowice on December 11, during the 24th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The agreement will ensure the actions being carried out in Armenia under the Fund. For this purpose the Green Climate Fund will provide 100 billion USD annually to the developing countries starting from 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan