Trump not concerned about being impeached
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that he could be impeached because he is not involved in any major legal violation, Reuters reported.
“It’s hard to impeach somebody who hasn’t done anything wrong and who’s created the greatest economy in the history of our country”, Trump told Reuters in an Oval Office interview. “I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened”.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
