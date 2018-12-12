LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $1957.50, copper price up by 0.75% to $6156.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $1982.00, nickel price up by 0.42% to $10875.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $18985.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $2604.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.