LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.33% to $1957.50, copper price up by 0.75% to $6156.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $1982.00, nickel price up by 0.42% to $10875.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $18985.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $2604.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
