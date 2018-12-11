Robert Kocharyan’s supporters hold rally demanding his release

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A group of supporters of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan demand his release. ARMENPRESS reports the former president’s supporters are demonstrating in the Republican Square of Yerevan. The coordinator of the demonstration, chairman of “Armenian National Alliance” initiative Armen Minasyan emphasized that Robert Kocharyan should be immediately released, since he has no connection with the bloody events of March 1, 2008. “He took actions in the limits of president’s power”, Minasyan said.

The participants headed to the General Prosecutor’s Office to continue the demonstration there.

The Court of Appeal issued its verdict in former President Robert Kocharyan’s trial over his measure of restraint on December 7.

The court has ruled to reject the complaints of Kocharyan.

“The first instance court ruling has been left unchanged,” Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan said.

Earlier the first instance court had remanded Kocharyan into pre-trial detention.

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged by the Special Investigative Service in July 2018 for breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 unrest.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan