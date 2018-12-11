Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-12-18

YEREVAN, 11 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 485.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.13 drams to 552.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.62 drams to 612.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 37.98 drams to 19430.09 drams. Silver price up by 0.77 drams to 226.7 drams. Platinum price down by 43.00 drams to 12263.26 drams.