Acting emergency situations minister denies reports on appointment to post of NSS director in future

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of emergency situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan denies the media reports according to which he will soon be appointed director of the National Security Service.

“There is no such thing. I have just arrived from Gyumri. The newspapers wrote what they wanted. These reports absolutely have nothing to do with the reality”, he told Armenpress.

Asked whether he rules out such offer in the future, the acting minister said: “It’s impossible to rule out anything, but I repeat that there is no such thing”.

Earlier some media outlets reported that Felix Tsolakyan will soon assume the position of the NSS director, and current NSS director Artur Vanetsyan will assume the position of the first deputy prime minster.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan